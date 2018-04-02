BBB offers tips to safeguard your smartphone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau is providing safety tips for consumers after a popular app was hacked, leaking consumers personal information.
Last week Under Armour announced the app had been hacked, exposing personal information such as credit card numbers.
To avoid being a part of incidents like this in the future the BBB advises consumers to:
- Always password protect your smart phone and if you phone has the capabilities use a fingerprint security.
- Invest in security software such as anti-malware and virus protection.
- Always update your phone software to fix any bugs
- Turn off services such as WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth unless you are using it.
- Don’t store important information on your cell phone.
- Don’t sync your phone to rental vehicles and if you do make sure to erase your tracks.