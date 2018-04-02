East Grand Rapids named best place to buy a house in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for the best place to buy a home in West Michigan, a new report claims East Grand Rapids is your best option.
Niche.com has ranked East Grand Rapids as the number one place to buy a house in Michigan.
The second best place to buy a home was Beverly Hills, which is a suburb of Detroit.
Larkin Charter Township, in Midland County, was ranked third followed by Okemos and Forest Hills, which is a suburb of Grand Rapids.
The study looks at the schools in the area, cost of living, housing, crime, and population.