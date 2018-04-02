× East Grand Rapids named best place to buy a house in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for the best place to buy a home in West Michigan, a new report claims East Grand Rapids is your best option.

Niche.com has ranked East Grand Rapids as the number one place to buy a house in Michigan.

The second best place to buy a home was Beverly Hills, which is a suburb of Detroit.

Larkin Charter Township, in Midland County, was ranked third followed by Okemos and Forest Hills, which is a suburb of Grand Rapids.

The study looks at the schools in the area, cost of living, housing, crime, and population.