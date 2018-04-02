× Fire crews investigate strong natural gas odor in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire crews investigated the strong smell of natural gas throughout parts of Grand Rapids on Monday evening.

Fire officials say the smell of natural gas was reported in areas such as Monroe and Knapp to Leonard and Plymouth and other areas. The odor caused the Walgreens at Knapp and Fuller to close as a precaution.

According to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, crews could not find the source of the smell, but reassure there’s no danger to the public.