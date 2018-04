× Funeral home offering cremation services for dogs killed in kennel fire

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An area funeral home is offering to help out local families who lost their pets during a kennel fire last week near Muskgon.

It broke out at Storm’s Ahead Kennels last Friday, killing dozens of dogs.

The investigation is still ongoing as to what may have caused the fire, but an estimated 30 dogs died.

Now, Clock Funeral Home is offering to help out the grieving families.