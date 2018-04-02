Kids get in free at GRAM during Spring Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During Spring Break, kids 17 and under can get free admission into the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

When people visit the GRAM, they'll be able to see the following exhibits:

Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle

From Wilderness to Resource: A Story in Pictures

Tony Mendoza: Cats and Dogs

One of the events GRAM is offering families this week is a special Drop-In Studio focusing on the Rockman exhibit. Kids can experiment with different watercolor techniques to create an under-the-sea painting.

The Drop-In Studio will be on Tuesday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

On Saturday from 1-2 p.m. there will also be a Drop-In Tour, where a tour guide will take families around the museum to explore art from all around the world.

To learn more about these events and more, visit artmuseumgr.org.