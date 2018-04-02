Man, 18, arrested for soliciting nude photographs from teen girl via Snapchat

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — A man, 18, is in police custody for soliciting a minor for nude photographs on the social media app Snapchat.

Hadi Cherri from the Dearborn area allegedly began talking to the 13-year-old via social media and the two later started communicating on Snapchat, according to police.

The teen victim told police that Cherri told her that he had a nude photograph of her and if she didn’t send him more photographs he would expose her.

Cherri faces charges of Accosting for Immoral Purposes, Communicating with Another to Commit Crime, Extortion and using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

He is being held at Macomb County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

 

