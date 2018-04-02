Pizza, Pizza! Little Caesars to give away free lunch combos Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat the number one seed University of Virginia back on March 17 and on Monday people will be able to enjoy free pizza from Little Caesars because of the big win.

The pizza chain pledge to give a free lunch combo on April 2 if the No. 16 seed UMBC took down Virginia and to many spectators surprise it came true.

From 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. participating Little Caesars locations will give free $5 Lunch Combos which includes a 4-slice deep dish pizza with pepperoni and a 20 ounce Pepsi drink.

The promotion only lasts while supplies last and there is a limit of one free combo per family.