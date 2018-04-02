Police ID victim killed in crash on Sunday

HOLLAND, Mich. — One person was injured and another killed in a crash that occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of River Avenue and 1st Street in Holland.

Police have identified the deceased driver as William Montano, 34, from the Holland area.

The passenger of that vehicle, 21-year-old Janelle Ortega, was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Montano and Ortega pinned in the vehicle which had struck a pole on northbound River Avenue.

It is unclear what caused this crash but police report they believe speed and alcohol may have been factors.