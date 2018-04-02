Police ID victim killed in crash on Sunday

Posted 9:33 AM, April 2, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — One person was injured and another killed in a crash that occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of River Avenue and 1st Street in Holland.

Police have identified the deceased driver as William Montano, 34, from the Holland area.

The passenger of that vehicle, 21-year-old Janelle Ortega, was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Montano and Ortega pinned in the vehicle which had struck a pole on northbound River Avenue.

It is unclear what caused this crash but police report they believe speed and alcohol may have been factors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s