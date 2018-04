GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Known for hits such as “It Goes Like This” and “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett has topped the country music charts and has won multiple awards.

The country singer is now going on tour and will be making a stop in Grand Rapids on October 6.

Rhett along with Brett Young and Midland will take the stage of Van Andel Arena for the “Life Changes Tour.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.