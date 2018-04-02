Suspect arrested for tampering with phones, natural gas supply at apartment complex

Posted 7:35 AM, April 2, 2018

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Residents in one of the buildings at the Maple Crest Apartments in Three Rivers woke up to the sound of fire alarms around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A female resident told police that she found a trash can on fire in the hallway and immediately took action by taking the trash can outside.

Following an investigation, police determined that this incident was actually an arson. The suspect, 41, actually tampered with the building’s telephone and natural gas supply before lighting the trash can on fire, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody without bond.

