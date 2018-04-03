Amtrak adds trains for Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. – Tulip Time just about a month away and Amtrak is making it easier for visitors to get to Holland, Michigan from Chicago and Indiana.

Amtrak is offering additional service on May 5 and May 12, the Saturdays of the Tulip Time Festival, meaning guest can get same-day transportation to and from Holland. The Pere Marquette route goes from Holland to Chicago and will add a special stop in Hammond-Whiting, Indiana.

Fares on the Amtrak trains for those Saturdays range from $26 to $48 each way.