KALAMAZOO, Mich.-- The 2018 Annual SCRABBLE Fest takes place April 7th. This popular, yearly event raises awareness of adult literacy as well as help raises money to strengthen and expand adult literacy services for adults who struggle to read.

The event is hosted by the Kalamazoo Literacy Council and takes place at Bell's Eccentric Cafe, located at 355 E Kalamazoo Avenue in Kalamazoo. The event runs from noon to 3:30 pm.