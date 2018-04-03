× Another downtown parking lot closing for Studio Park construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Studio Park project in downtown Grand Rapids is continuing and another parking lot will be closing next week.

The city says that the Area 5 parking lot on Oakes Street SW will close Monday, April 9. The Area 4 lot next to it closed about a month ago.

The city says there are still 9,000 parking spots in the south Arena District and options are available on the City of Grand Rapids website here and on the myStop Mobile, GR Park and Parkmobile apps.

Oakes Street will soon be closed for sanitary sewer, water main, street lighting, sidewalk and landscaping work, between Grandville and Ionia.