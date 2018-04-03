Condom snorting trend takes over YouTube

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX) -- Snorting crack cocaine is no longer cool. The newest fad? Condom snorting.

This is the latest “challenge” taking over on YouTube, the Huffington Post is reporting. And it involves taking a condom and snorting it up one of your nostrils and then taking it out of your mouth.

The new trend is as gross as it sounds, and it has been around since October of last year. It recently picked up a major second wind online after the video of a girl doing the condom challenge went viral.

In the video the girl is doing the snorting of the rubbery material as she is playing Taylor Swift’s song “22” really loud.

“Oh that’s weird,” the girl says in the YouTube clip, after snapping the condom out of her mouth. “It’s not as painful as I thought it would be. My throat kind of hurts now though. And my nose feels really weird,” she added.