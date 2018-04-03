× Cottage Bar ending annual Chili Cookoff; blames city fees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular annual event in downtown Grand Rapids will not be returning, and the organizer is blaming the City of Grand Rapids.

Dan Verhil, the owner of the Cottage Bar in downtown Grand Rapids, says the bar will not be hosting the annual Cottage Bar Chili Cookoff this year. The Cottage Bar has been hosting the event for the past 36 years.

Verhil says in a press release that in the past two or three years, the city “fees, requirements, inspections and review boards have gotten ridiculous and there is no money left to benefit a charity, which was the whole point of the event.”

Verhil says the event has generated over $400,000 for area charities.

FOX 17 spoke with Verhil and the city and we’ll have more details on later editions of FOX 17 News.