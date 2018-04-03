× Driver who allegedly caused fatal Holland Twp crash charged

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a driver suspected of causing a fatal accident Monday night – and then walking away from the crash scene – is now behind bars.

The crash occurred around 5:47 p.m. Monday at Quincy Street and 104th Avenue. Police say a car driven by 49-year-old Minh Hua failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by a cargo van driven by a 20-year-old Hamilton woman. The Sheriff’s Office says a passenger in Hua’s car – 43-year-old Chieu Tran of Holland – was injured, and later died during surgery at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Police say Hua was injured in the crash, later treated at Zeeland Community Hospital, and is now in the Ottawa County Jail. The driver of the van, Mary Duren, refused treatment for minor injuries at the scene, as did her passenger, according to a police news release.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hua, of Holland, was arraigned Wednesday in 58th District Court in Holland. The charges: Operating a Vehicle Without a License Causing Death, and Failing to Stop & Render Aid at the Scene of an Accident Causing Death. “Both of these crimes are punishable by 15 years in prison,” says Captain Mark Bennett.

“Now, it should be noted that Mr. Hua did attempt to walk away from the crash, as First Responders were arriving (at the crash scene). Deputies were able to find Hua walking south from the scene, and he was taken into custody without incident.”

While the investigation continues, Hua is in the Ottawa County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.