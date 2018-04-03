× Heading east on I-96? Expect lane closures for repaving

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. — Nighttime and weekend travel east of Lansing will be slower this construction season. A resurfacing project will be in place in Ingham and Livingston counties.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to start the project the night of Sunday, April 8, and work will continue until November. The project will take that long because MDOT is scheduling work to only take place at night, and daytime work will take place only on four different weekends to avoid high traffic and holiday periods. Repaving will also take place only on one side of the highway, either eastbound or westbound.

Repaving will smooth out the drive between M-52 in Webberville and M-59 in Howell at the exit where Tanger Outlets is located.