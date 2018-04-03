× Late-night house fire breaks out in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters in Jenison are fighting a house fire late Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 8400 block of Meadowbrook Drive around 10:38 p.m.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority confirms to FOX 17 that all residents in the house got out safely, and that it was fully aflame by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. But there was no early word on what sparked the fire.

A FOX 17 reporter on-scene reported at 11:05 p.m. that smoke was still showing in the house, but no flames were visible.

This is a developing story.