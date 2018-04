× Man gets surprise from bone marrow donor

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. – A family surprised their dad over the weekend with a very special birthday celebration.

Bruce Becke was celebrating two years since getting a bone marrow transplant that saved his life at the Firekeepers Casino. Unknowingly, the man who donated the marrow, was sitting at an adjoining table. Watch what happens here:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We spoke with Bruce and will have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.