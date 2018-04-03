Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It was a great run, but Michigan came up short in the NCAA championship game last night.

The University of Michigan was unable to bring home the NCAA Championship, even after the Wolverines got off to a good start in last night's game, leading by seven points nine minutes in.

At that point, Villanova scored nine straight points to take the lead, capped by a three from sophomore Donte Divincenzo, who came off the bench and scored 31 points in the game. That is an NCAA Tournament record for a non-starter.

Villanova wins the championship, by the final of 79-62.

2. The luck of the Irish was in favor of the Notre Dame lady's basketball team.

They returned home Monday after winning the NCAA Championship Sunday night against Mississippi.

Fans welcomed the team home in a big way, and say the team is an inspiration. The coach says celebrating with the team and the community is what means to most to her.

The last time Notre Dame's Women's Basketball team won the championship was in 2001.

3. Parents, starting today, your kids can get into the Grand Rapids Art Museum for free, for Spring Break. Kids 17 and under can get in for free through Saturday.

They'll have access to the galleries and exhibits, including the Great Lakes Cycle, and their cats and dogs exhibit. There will also be a special studio session today and Saturday, from 1-4 p.m., which will include hands on art activities and interactive learning.

4. More construction projects could be popping up in the coming months. The City of Grand Rapids plans to invest millions of dollars this year to re-do more than 200 streets.

The plans would impact more than 30 miles of roadways and is part of a voter approved plan that set aside $11 million to fix some of the most worn down stretches of road.

When all is said and done, city officials want 70 percent of roadways in fair condition, as opposed to the 60 percent they're at now.

The City Commission will review the plan in the coming months, and they should make a final decision by June.

5. All of that time we've spent constructing the perfect signature could be for nothing, at least on credit card receipts.

Four major credit card companies no longer require signatures from customers.

American Express, Mastercard, and Discover are getting rid of signatures from merchants in North America whenever a customer pays with a credit card.

Visa will only need a signature if someone swipes a card instead of using the insert ship.

The switch from magnetic strips to chips has made the check-out process more secure, making signing your name a thing of the past.