Royals beat Tigers 1-0 for 1st win

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 03: Left fielder Mikie Mahtook #8 of the Detroit Tigers catches a fly ball hit by Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals for an out during the second inning at Comerica Park on April 3, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday for their first victory of the season.

On a chilly, rainy day — with snow a possibility Wednesday — the Tigers and Royals breezed through nine innings in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Jorge Soler, who still doesn’t have a major league hit since July 2, drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the second.

Junis (1-0) allowed three hits in seven-plus innings. The 25-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out six before being lifted after Mikie Mahtook’s leadoff single in the eighth.

Justin Grimm finished that inning, and Kelvin Herrera struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

Matthew Boyd (0-1) was sharp for the Tigers, allowing a run and four hits in six innings.

The only run came after Cheslor Cuthbert led off the second with a flare that dropped over first baseman Miguel Cabrera and bounced down the line. By the time Cabrera retrieved the ball, Cuthbert had a double. He went to third on flyout and scored on Soler’s flyball.

Soler went 0 for 2 and is hitless in his last 31 at-bats in the majors.

Cabrera struck out with two on in the second, and the Tigers missed a scoring chance in the third when James McCann hit what looked at first like a clean line drive up the middle. Second baseman Whit Merrifield was shifted over, however, and made the catch — then doubled Nicholas Castellanos off first.

