Still no source determined for natural gas smell in NE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Crews investigating a natural gas smell in northeast Grand Rapids have come up empty.

DTE says that they responded to reports of a gas smell along the I-96 corridor Monday evening with several crews with natural gas detection tools and found no indications of natural gas.

Grand Rapids Fire officials say the smell of natural gas was reported in areas such as Monroe and Knapp to Leonard and Plymouth and other areas. The odor caused the Walgreens at Knapp and Fuller to close as a precaution. Fire crews also did not find a source of the smell.

DTE says that a story circulating about a truck spilling an “odorant” was not accurate.