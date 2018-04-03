Tulips & Juleps derby party returns for its second year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dress up in your Sunday best, because Tulip Time and the Holland/Zeeland Young Professionals are bringing back Tulips and Juleps.

The event features bourbon tastings, appetizers, yard games, and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby. There will even be some friendly wagers on who will win the derby.

All proceeds for this event will benefit Holland Young Professionals and Tulip Time.

Tulips and Juleps will take place at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in the Black River Ballroom on Saturday, May 5.

Tickets cost $25 a person for Holland Young Professional Members, and $40 for non-members.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit tuliptime.com.