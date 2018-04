× Woman killed in Muskegon crash identified

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The woman killed in a crash involving a Muskegon County Road Commission dump truck has been identified.

April Elliott, 58, was killed when her vehicle hit the back of the dump truck on West River Road in Laketon Township at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, but deputies say that frost and the glare from the sun may have been contributing factors in the crash.