BBB warns of ‘spoofing’ calls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau is warning cell phone owners to beware of bogus callers. Fraudsters are using a technique called “spoofing” to get around call-blocking apps and the National Do Not Call registry.

Targets of this technique will get a call from a number that is similar to their own or appears to be local and trustworthy enough to answer. The caller then asks for personal information, posing as the target’s bank, credit card company, or phone carrier.

The BBB is advising people not to answer calls from unknown numbers. Instead, let the call go to voicemail and check it later. If you do answer, and get a recorded message, do not press any buttons, as this will probably just encourage more calls. Do not provide any financial or personal information.