Festival of the Arts to celebrate 49 years in June

Festival of the Arts has been celebrating in the streets of Grand Rapids for nearly half a century, becoming a family tradition for many. Something will be different this year though, because for the festival's 49th year, there will be an Interim Executive Director for Festival of the Arts.

The new Executive Director, David Abbott, along with the festival's co-chair, Missy Bush, talk more about how this new position will impact the Festival of Arts.

The new position will allow the festival to have a consistent leader year-to-year, instead of fully relying solely on volunteers to take charge.

The Festival of the Arts celebrates artists all across West Michigan, featuring performance stages, exhibits, and activities attracting almost half a million people every year.

The 2018 Festival of the Arts will take place June 1-3.

For more information, visit festivalgr.org.