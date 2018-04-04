Ionia teen killed in crash on snowy Clinton Co. highway

BENGAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Ionia girl has been killed in a two-car crash on a snowy and slushy mid-Michigan highway.

The Clinton County sheriff’s office says Kaylee Marie Taylor was a passenger in a 2003 Chrysler that lost control about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on M-21 west of Francis Road in Bengal Township, north of Lansing.

The vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck broadside by another vehicle.  Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The 16-year-old driver of the Chrysler and the 59-year-old driver of the second vehicle were taken to a Lansing hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sheriff’s officials say the crash is under investigation.

Nearly a half-dozen traffic deaths in Michigan have been blamed on poor road conditions from the early spring snow storm.

