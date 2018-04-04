× Moe’s looking for Chief Taco Officer

ATLANTA – Who wants a new job as a CTO, also known as the Chief Taco Officer?

Moe’s Southwest Grill is looking for the right person to promote their new Three Amigos Tacos and lead the first ever “Taco Tour” on a food truck through 12 cities around the country, starting June 1 in Atlanta.

Skills required include being a taco fanatic, a sense of humor and wit, social media saviness, the time to travel around for two weeks this summer on the Taco Tour, and you must be 18 years old. Perks include all the tacos you can eat, travel arrangements, $1,000 “fun budget” and free swag and bragging rights, among others.

Click here to see more on how to apply.