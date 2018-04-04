Sonic puts up sign asking customers to stop smoking weed in drive-thru

Posted 11:05 AM, April 4, 2018

Sonic on 17th Street in Gulfport, Mississippi. (Google Maps)

GULFPORT, Miss. – A Sonic in Mississippi is sending a message to anyone smoking marijuana in their drive-thru, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald.

A sign in the window reads, “ATTENTION: If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.”

Store manager Yasman Freeman told the Sun Herald the sign was posted after a customer blew smoke in the face of an underage employee.

She added that employees at the restaurant were tired of smelling the smoke while taking orders.

