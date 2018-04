Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sure, we are known as Beer City, but did you know that Grand Rapids has some pretty darn good coffee joints, too? Don't take our word for it, grab a friend for the 2nd Annual Grand Rapids Coffee Crawl scheduled April 6-8.

You can pick to walk around to the 18 participating shops at your leisure on just one day or buy a weekend pass. It's a great opportunity to explore our wonderful city while sipping, snacking and meetingĀ the baristas and owners. You will receive one 4 ounce sample of coffee or alternative beverage at participating shops.

To learn more about the event or to get your tickets, click here.