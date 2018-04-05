CMU student revives squirrel; video goes viral

Posted 11:51 AM, April 5, 2018

Screen shot of squirrel rescue at CMU

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – A Central Michigan student from Grand Rapids is getting national attention after she posted video last month saving a squirrel from drowning.

Natalie Belsito posted a video on Twitter on March 28 with the wet squirrel in a towel, and then blow drying it, and then releasing it back into the wilds of Central Michigan University.  The video had almost 50,000 views as of Thursday, April 5.

Since posting the video, Central Michigan Life reports that the story has been shared in Time Magazine and the Huffington Post. It was also posted on Deadspin.com and Jimmy Fallon referred to it in a joke in his monologue on April 3.

Belsito told Central Michigan Life that she was inspired by an episode of The Office, where the team learns CPR. The actress who portrayed the CPR instructor even noticed the story and sent a congratulatory tweet.

 

