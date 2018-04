Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Sunday, April 8, former first lady Betty Ford would have turned 100 years-old. To honor her centennial, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids will unveil a special exhibit "In Step with Betty Ford: A Celebration of Her Centennial." This exhibit was also made possible with the support of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation.

Ford's daughter, Susan Ford Bales, will lead a ribbon cutting at 5p.m. on April 10. It is free and open to the public.