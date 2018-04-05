State fire marshal surveys a thousand departments over PFAS concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Michigan's state fire marshal wants to know which departments use foam containing PFAS and how it's disposed of.

The Dutton Fire Department said it received the survey last week. To be proactive, the department let the community know via social media that it doesn't make use of PFAS. In fact, they said it would actually damage their equipment.

Paul Sheely, Dutton's fire chief, said foam "increases the effectiveness of our water."

Sheely's department was one of more than a thousand surveyed across Michigan. He said his department uses Class A foam which is biodegradable, according to the U.S. Forest service. It is considered safer than Class B foam which historically has contained harmful chemicals known as PFAS. These set of chemicals are known to be potentially toxic to groundwater.

Sheely said, "We do not use them here. We do not train with them here. Our apparatus is not really built to be able to use those effectively."

The chief said Dutton only fights fire with Class A foam.

"I think we got a couple phone calls on it from the community, and we've had phone calls before about the environmental safety and safety of the foam we use when people see us using it out on a job," he said.

Sheely added, "So that's basically what we wanted to do was kind of be proactive and let our community know that the stuff we're using is not the stuff that they need to be concerned of."

He said most municipal fire departments use Class A foam while Class B foam is typically used in other ways.

"The Class B foam is typically used at airports, military bases, refineries," Sheely explained.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer said PFAS foam poses a risk to public health if it's not disposed of properly.

"We wouldn't use anything that was knowingly hazardous to people that we're serving," Sheely said.

The state fire marshal said he's encouraging every department to participate in the survey.