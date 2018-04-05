Teen missing from Manistee; may be riding bike across the state

MANISTEE, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Police say that Garrett Sheaks is 16 years old and has Aspergers. He has not been seen since April 2nd and is possibly riding a black mountain bike. Police say he may be heading towards family in the Gladwin or Saginaw areas.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans or black windbreaker pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black sweater jacket. He is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing about 150lbs., with black hair, brown eyes and a chipped front tooth.

Anyone with information should call Manistee Police at (231) 723-2533 or local law enforcement.