Wayland mom describes attempted home invasion; caught on surveillance video

WAYLAND, Mich. - Frightening surveillance video shows two men trying break down the front door of a home, where a mom was home with two sleeping children.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Wayland. The video from a car dealership across the street shows the two men run up to the home and try and force their way in.

Summer Farrell tells FOX 17 she was home while her children were napping when there was a knock at the door. Not wanting to wake her kids with visitors, she didn't answer. About ten minutes later, they were back and kicking at the door.

"By the time I got from the couch to the door, there were three more kicks to where it had moved my door casing," she said.

Farrell says when she opened the door, she saw a man wearing a ski mask that covered his nose and mouth, black sunglasses and a beanie hat. She says he had an "airsoft" gun, so she quickly slammed the door.

"I obviously ran to my phone and my kids and I called police," said Farrell. "They (the police) went across the street and got footage of it."

The video was taken from the BMG car dealership. After she slams the door, you can see the suspects take off. Watch for the two figures in black approach the home in the center from the left and the run back that direction. Raw Video:

Wayland Police are investigating. They tell FOX 17 they've chased down the leads they have, but need more tips. If you have any information, you are asked to call Wayland Police at (269) 792-9366.