BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The 100th Street Bridge over US-131 was struck again by a truck around 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A flat bed truck carrying wood palettes struck the overpass leaving behind wood debris in the roadway, a witness told FOX 17.

This is the sixth time this bridge has been struck by a truck and crews are currently on the scene assessing the damage.

This is a developing story.