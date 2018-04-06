2 from Michigan killed in Georgia crash

COMMERCE, Ga. — Two people from Wyoming, Mich., died this week after being struck by a vehicle in Georgia.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on GA-15/US-441 and Dallas Drive in Banks County, Ga.

Georgia State Patrol officials say in a release that James Page, 85, and Francis Page, 78, were walking across GA-15 when they were struck by a southbound Chevy Cobalt. The area where they were crossing was not a crosswalk, authorities said.

James Page was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and Francis Page died after being taken to a hospital.

Officials say no charges were filed in the case. The Athens Banner-Herald reports that a 59-year-old man who was driving behind the Cobalt told police that the other driver did not have time to avoid the collision.