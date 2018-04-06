Ex-MSU president to get office in newly renovated building

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon answers a question after being confronted by former MSU gymnast Lidsey Lemke during a break in the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s former president Lou Anna Simon will have an office in a newly renovated campus building after resigning in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.
University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant tells the Lansing State Journal that Simon is slated to relocate to Willis House once its nearly $1 million renovation is complete. Simon remains a tenured professor.
Simon’s post-presidency benefits kicked in with her resignation Jan. 24, the same day Nassar, the university’s former sports doctor, was imprisoned for 40-175 years for sexually abusing young athletes over more than two decades.
The Detroit News reports that Simon’s contract says she could earn her full $750,000 presidential salary during a one-year research leave and the following year as a faculty member. Subsequent years, she can earn 75 percent of that amount.