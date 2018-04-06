GR comedy group to perform string of shows at Wealthy Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Local comedy group Plant Parenthood has a string of live shows scheduled in the area in a run up to the summer season.

Plant Parenthood has become a fixture of the Grand Rapids comedy scene, performing together since 2015. The group is also active on social media, posting West Michigan-themed content on an almost daily basis.

The group recently saw one of their videos go viral, gathering over 2 million hits since it was posted on March 22nd.

This spring they have several dates at the Koning Microcinema- the small performance hall situated inside the Wealthy Theatre. They will also be performing as part of the UICA's ''Off the Wall' fundraiser on May 15th.

Upcoming Plant Parenthood comedy show dates: