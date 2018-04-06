Meet Chuck! He's today's Friday's Friend from the Humane Society of West Michigan and he is looking for his forever home. Watch the interview to see him in action and to learn about the special deals and events, including summer camps for your kids, coming to the shelter.
Meet Friday’s Friend: Chuck!
-
Say hello to Friday’s Friend, Hannah
-
Paws, Claws & Corks raises money to help dogs in recovery, like Charlie
-
Friday’s Friend: Bindy
-
Friday’s Friend: Hector
-
Friday’s Friend: Brody
-
-
Friday’s Friend: Anita
-
Friday’s Friend: Candy
-
Friday’s Friend: Rowen
-
Friday’s Friend: Abby
-
CMU president issues post-shootings statement
-
-
Friday’s Friend: Cain
-
Anna Grace is waiting for you at Humane Society of West MI
-
Ringo wants to be adopted!