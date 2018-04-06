New Michigan law loosens veteran clubs’ liquor restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to allow veterans affiliated with a private club or fraternal organization to drink alcohol at more places than just their own group’s club.

Snyder’s office on Thursday announced the signing of the measure. Michigan legislators earlier voted to discard a provision in the state’s liquor code that said members of veteran organizations can only purchase alcohol from their local chapter’s club.

The new law waves away the constraints at private clubs such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Supporters of the change said out-of-towners deserve to fully enjoy libations with fellow veterans and that the current law is outdated.

