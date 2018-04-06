Police investigating late-Friday afternoon bank robbery in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Police say a Macatawa Bank branch was held up in Holland late Friday afternoon.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority told FOX 17 it happened at 4:38 p.m., at 701 Maple Avenue.
Captain Keith Mulder with the Holland Department of Public Safety said in an email around 5:30 p.m., “Yes, I can confirm that our officers are currently on a robbery at the Macatawa Bank…we have officers, K9 and detectives on-scene.”
He said no further information was available “at this time”.
—————–
This is a developing story.