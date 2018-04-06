‘Producer Joe’ of Free Beer & Hot Wings appears in Illinois court

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A member of the Free Beer & Hot Wings radio show who is accused of domestic battery appeared in an Illinois court on Friday.

Joseph Gassmann, known on the show as “Producer Joe,” pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery charges. He is scheduled for trial on May 22.

A criminal complaint filed last month by police in Naperville, Ill. alleges that Gassmann picked up his girlfriend and threw her to the ground on March 18. She landed on concrete which caused marks to her shin, hand and breast area, according to the complaint.

Townsquare Media released the following statement about the charges in March:

“As you may be aware, Joe Gassmann of The Free Beer and Hot Wings show was arrested after a domestic altercation this past Saturday night. Joe has been suspended and will not be appearing on the show, pending resolution of the police investigation of the matter.”

Rick Sarata – Market President – CRO – Townsquare Media