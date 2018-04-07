Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

(AP) — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.