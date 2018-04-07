Fugitive sought from Grand Rapids-Kent County area
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids/Kent County area.
He is as follows:
WAIR, Daniel Lee
- B/M Age 33, Height 6’1”, Weight 170 Ibs, Hair Black, Eyes Brown.
- AKA “Down On My Luck” Ware.
- Tattoos- D-Ware left forearm, Jacqueline right forearm, Danielle Left Chest.
- Prior Convictions: Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device, Home Invasion -2nd Degree, CSC Assault With Intent to Commit Sexual Penetration, Larceny in a Building,
- Active Warrants (1) Parole Abscond,
- Date of Warrant 12/1/17