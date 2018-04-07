Fugitive sought from Grand Rapids-Kent County area

Daniel Lee Wair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids/Kent County area.

He is as follows:

WAIR, Daniel Lee

  • B/M Age 33, Height 6’1”, Weight 170 Ibs, Hair Black, Eyes Brown.
  • AKA “Down On My Luck” Ware.
  • Tattoos- D-Ware left forearm, Jacqueline right forearm, Danielle Left Chest.
  • Prior Convictions:  Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device, Home Invasion -2nd Degree, CSC Assault With Intent to Commit Sexual Penetration, Larceny in a Building,
  • Active Warrants (1) Parole Abscond,
  • Date of Warrant 12/1/17

