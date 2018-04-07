Grand Rapids Danger win home opener

Posted 11:41 PM, April 7, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Danger honored the late Zeke Upshaw of the Grand Rapids Drive on the back of their warmup shirts in their home opener against the West Michigan Lake Hawks on Saturday.

The Danger, entering their first season in the NABL, won 146-121 in their home opener at Aldrich Athletic center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s