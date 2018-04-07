Michigan State football starts season in a better place in 2018

Posted 11:38 PM, April 7, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State football team held their annual spring game on Saturday under much different circumstances than 2017.

This year the Spartans are coming off of a 10-3 season returning 19 of 22 starters and hope to carry their momentum from last season into the year ahead.

