Several killed and injured as car plows into crowd in Germany

Posted 11:40 AM, April 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46AM, April 7, 2018

Police said several people were killed Saturday after a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Muenster, Germany. (AP Photo)

MUENSTER, Germany (FOX NEWS) — Several people were killed and others were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in Muenster, German police have announced.

Muenster Police have asked citizens to “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” as authorities investigate the incident. A large-scale police operation is currently underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

German media reported the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the crowd killed himself.

