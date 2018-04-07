× Several killed and injured as car plows into crowd in Germany

MUENSTER, Germany (FOX NEWS) — Several people were killed and others were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in Muenster, German police have announced.

Muenster Police have asked citizens to “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” as authorities investigate the incident. A large-scale police operation is currently underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

German media reported the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the crowd killed himself.