× West Michigan company’s email hacked

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A business is blaming a computer hack after fake invoices were sent to hundreds of its customers.

The company says someone accessed their email server, obtaining addresses of customers from the past 6 years.

Those people were emailed a fake invoice for $540.

They say while the emails look official, they have different addresses and phone numbers on them.

The business is warning people to not pay the invoice if they receive an email.

The company adds that no sensitive information was compromised.

A spokesperson says they scheduled an email to be sent to customers alerting them of the hack.