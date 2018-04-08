× GVSU Celebrating All Walks of Life Pow Wow 20th Anniversary

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University’s Native American Student Association celebrated the 20th anniversary of the ‘Celebrating All Walks of Life Pow Wow’ this weekend.

On Sunday, dozens of students and community members took part in day two, where anyone was welcomed to learn about Native American traditions in Michigan.

Shandiin Church, a GVSU alumnus, took part in the grand entry dance. It was a special moment for her, after being involved in a car accident in 2013 when she was a student there, losing her ability to walk for a number of months.

“Relearned how to walk, relearned how to run, relearned how to dance, so coming back to this campus to dance again, it feels like coming full circle,” said Church. “For me, I know what it’s like not being able to dance, so being able to dance, I dance for the people who can not.”

Church said it was wonderful seeing how strong Grand Valley’s connection is with the community, seeing so many faces there supporting the gathering to learn about traditional Native American dances, songs, and values.